Dear Doctor,
We are very proud of our two teenage sons. They are into sports and do well at school. There is just one, or maybe two, problems. Their rooms are a disaster, and they do not help with cleaning or chores. I have spoken to them about it, but they say they are so busy that it is hard for them to find the time. I end up cleaning their rooms and keeping their clothes clean. Some mothers I have spoken to say their sons and even daughters are the same.
Exhausted
Dear Exhausted,
It is not a wonderful day in your neighborhood! You need a Mom’s union if your read is correct. Here is the skinny on teen dudes and what to do about it.
Teen males will wash themselves until they squeak. Their rooms are usually a different story. Boys can be health hazards in their living spaces. This continues into young adulthood, until they are coached by a less tolerant wife. Things usually shape up then.
You may find an empty milk glass or a half-eaten sandwich in the closet. Underwear is faithfully changed with the dirty ones tossed under the bed.
They will wait for Mom to clean things up if Mom continues to be a personal maid. Face it. You have taught your young male children to see you as a servant. If you continue, their behavior will persist.
Sit the lads down for a seminar on chores and responsibility. Do not lecture ad infinitum. Give it to them straight. The room doors will be shut and the place can sink into the Atlantic. Your cleaning days are over. They are welcome to live in squalor. Then, follow through. This will produce laundry. Show them how to run the washer and dryer. Make clear their soiled clothes are their responsibility.
The lesson will be tough. The manipulations will occur. Do not give in. It will take time, but the chances are very good they will learn.
Their future brides will rise up and bless you!
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.