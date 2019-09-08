Dear Doctor,
Recently, I saw a TV program about helping children in school relax and focus using “mindfulness.” According to this program, children in England are being coached in using this method. It seems to help. Are you familiar with this?
Interested
Dear Interested,
Yes, and it works! Our schools have not as yet embraced mindfulness methods. Classrooms tend to be too well lit, noisy, cluttered and overstimulated.
Mindfulness is a simple, but profound, concept. It means being in the moment, focused on oneself, and seeking calm and being centered. It helps with concentration, relaxation and even creativity.
As a practical experience in mindfulness, allow me to explain an exercise I use with some patients. Try it and see how you think and feel.
Sit comfortably with both feet on the floor and your hands on the chair arms or in your lap. Take a calming breath and close your eyes.
Then, quietly say the following: “relax-relaxing,” “calm-calming,” “chill-chilling.” Do this slowly, and in between each word, take a slow breath.
Then, imagine yourself looking inward and totally observing what you are experiencing. Be aware of your breathing. Sense your heart beating. Focus on pressures to your body such as the chair and back. Sense the smells around you. Listen to sounds distant and close. Feel the temperature and your clothing.
Now, slowly return to the room and open your eyes. You have just enjoyed a mindfulness technique. How do you feel?
Think about a classroom in a typical elementary school. Could mindfulness skills help? Even more so, would they help you?
