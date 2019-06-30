Dear Doctor,
We are parents of two teenagers, and reading about an increase in teen suicide has frightened us. Our children seem normal, but how do you know what causes children of that age to hurt themselves? What can parents do to help?
Scared
Dear Scared,
The apparent rise in incidence of teen suicide has many people concerned, and they are asking the very questions you are.
The most simple answer is in your question itself. Pay attention. During the teen years, your sons and daughters need you. They are also seeking to be independent, and your role changes from managing and controlling to consulting, guiding and supporting.
Teens are impulsive. Many suicides in that age group are aimed at a situation or an individual. For example, a recent breakup in an intense early romance results in pain and anger. Suicide is often an angry act directed at a spurning ex-lover or a parent who is setting a limit that a teen sees as unreasonable. The actual fantasy is one of getting even. Obviously, being dead is certainly not the answer, but that does not enter the mind of a young teen.
Of course, there are many other reasons. Sexual identity worries, depression, fears about the future, drug use, and serious defeats in young life are all catalysts for self-harm. Neurological development in the brains of teens is deficient in areas that have to do with behavioral insight and self-control. This will not be complete until about the age of 25.
What should you do to help?
Keep communication open and positive.
Watch for significant changes in behavior, especially separating from others or being alone.
Be nosy. Check social media and be aware of what is happening in your teens’ lives.
Bring up the issue of self-harm if you are worried.
Be there and love unconditionally.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.