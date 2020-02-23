Dear Doctor,
This is embarrassing, and it is not easy to talk about. We have an only child, now age 4. He is a terrific kid, and we are so proud of him. But he has a very bad habit, picking his nose. Not only does he pick his nose, but he sometimes eats the stuff he collects on his finger. It turns my stomach, and I have told him not to do it. He says it tastes good. Ugh. He forgets that he shouldn’t do it and often seems in a trance when he is doing it. Is this normal?
Embarrassed
Dear Embarrassed,
Ah, Mom, do not forget we are naked apes. Learning to comport ourselves without doing gross things is part of the civilizing process.
It is not unusual. The “boogers” are salty and impress the young as a product of their own making.
The trance-like state is typical. Picking brings a kind of pleasure, sort of nasal tidying as it were, an adventure with one’s own body.
What to do? Ignoring it will not do. Such pleasurable carrying on is not extinguished by letting it happen. The goal is to differentiate between public and private behavior.
In a nonhysterical voice, simply say, “Go to your room if you are going to do that.” Then you might add some further observations. For example: “Eating those is not healthy.” Frankly, I do not know if the standard nose product is healthy or not, but it is something socially unacceptable.
As your son becomes acculturated and is with other children, he will be told how unappealing his nasal diving is. Other children are often able to establish social behaviors better.
Meanwhile, be assured he will probably embarrass you over the years in ways yet unknown. This will pass. Try not to pick on him. Sorry, I could not resist that!
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.