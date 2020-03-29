Dear Doctor,
Is there any proof that using cellphones and computers is hurting social relationships. Both of our children seem to be looking at one or the other most of the time. Even at home, we have to ask them to put their cellphones away so we can have a dinner conversation.
There is some evidence, albeit equivocal, that constant use of screen time decreases social interaction.
Thinking about technology in social interaction and in learning, one might say it is both a blessing and a source of difficulty. It is important not to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Recently, I read of studies that showed children’s television shows actually enhanced preschool learning. “Sesame Street” is an excellent example.
Of course, the present closing of many schools has shown how valuable technology can be in instruction. The patients I see are now being reached through HIPAA-friendly computer technology that protects users’ privacy. Obviously, hands-on psychological testing will have to wait until the coronavirus releases its hold on our lives, but the availability of such technology is a godsend.
Commonsense would tell you that spending one’s life on a cellphone or computer is a bad idea. I suggest the following:
1. Have cell-free times when the phone does not cover the young face.
2. Do the same with the computer.
3. Keep the computer where it can be seen. It does not belong in a child’s room. This will prevent misuse.
4. Be nosy. Check history and watch what sites your son/daughter may be visiting.
5. Be open about your policy. Discuss it with your youngsters.
6. Find and suggest some positive uses of the cellphone and computer.
