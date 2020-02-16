Dear Doctor,
How do parents work out their different ways of dealing with their children? I have read that disagreements between parents is often a cause of breaking up the relationship. We have three young children, and I love their father. The last thing I want is to fight over how we discipline and manage their behavior. Any experience or ideas?
You bet I have some ideas, because your situation is one seen innumerable times over many years. Let me outline a strategy.
First, bring the issue up and into focus. You cannot fix what you fail to recognize. Sit down together and resolve to work on developing a plan and some ground rules for your role as parents.
Second, determine what character patterns you want your children to have. What is most important to you? Is it being a loving person? Is it honesty? Is fidelity important to you? Develop a list of character traits your eventual adults would have.
Third, acknowledge the patterns each of you show in disciplining and teaching your children and consider how you want to be on the same page. How will you teach these traits?
Fourth, resolve to do so. Some important things to consider are always listening carefully to your children. What and how will logical consequences be managed. How can you be positive without being too dramatic. Rule out physical punishment. Make an agreement to allow each parent respect when disciplining and not chime in together. Agree to talk over your disagreements in private and away from the children.
There will be times you each have divergent views. Every situation has a midpoint or compromise. Finally, and for heaven’s sake, nourish your sense of humor. The years of being a parent of growing children pass all too quickly.
