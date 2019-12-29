Dear Reader,
Are we ready for the new year? People often ask if resolutions make any difference.
I believe they do. Why? Making decisions is the crowning ability of our species. Art, law, architecture, science and any other elegant achievement requires it. Once cognitive function and thinking are engaged, behavior and effect will follow.
So here are five resolutions I believe lead to greater likelihood of a positive outlook and better mental health:
1. Practicing mindfulness. Pausing and relaxing using exercises is useful. Then bring yourself into the moment. Leave the future alone and forget the past. Think about your breathing and what you feel and engage your senses. Do this at least twice a day for five minutes. While in a mindful state, find three things for which you are grateful. Do not repeat. Look for even the small causes for gratitude.
2. Get at least 20 minutes of exercise a day. Do this every day. Develop a routine to strengthen your core and get some cardio. Walking briskly or using a treadmill works for part of your daily pattern. Exercise not only helps you physically, but makes depression less disabling.
3. Do not cheat on sleep. Seven hours is a minimum for most of us. Work on patterns to induce sleep.
4. Eat wisely. Most people do not enjoy their food. Work at eating rituals, savoring what you are sampling. Engage your senses. Take your time. Set up a sensible group of foods and calories and make it fun. Make a vow to enjoy to the max and not see it as deprivation.
5. Take a little time for yourself, more if you can. Read, listen to music, write a poem, just veg out and think. Do things you want just for you. This can be everything from going to a movie to building a birdhouse.
Choose to be happy in this wonderful new year!
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.