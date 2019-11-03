Dear Doctor,
I just read an article saying children today are more rude than in the past. I have noticed my dear grandchildren are sometimes not aware of their behavior and how it might be considered rude or thoughtless. I often give your column to my daughter, their mother, for some guidance and tips, Can you comment on this?
Grandma
Dear Grandma,
I read the same article this last weekend. Here are my thoughts.
There is a phenomenon in brain functioning called “patterning.” It is observed in perception, behavior, speech and many brain functions. One might argue the rude behavior is a product of the lack of patterning in interactions with others. Let’s assume it is a valid phenomenon. How do we achieve a shaping of appropriate, courteous and caring behavior in a child?
It should start with modeling. Children may not consciously notice, but they imitate what their adult parents do. So, watch your day-to-day behavior and see if it is sending the message you want. What is your dinner time behavior like? Do you speak to your children with commands or with respect? What is your RI (rudeness index)?
Work on the small phrases. “Please” and “thank you” are simple, and, with repetition, are a staple in appropriate speech. “May I help you.” “After you.” “Excuse me.” There are many other phrases that will help inculcate caring responses.
Offer editorials, but sparingly. “What do we say?” “I did not hear the magic word.” “If you say it again nicely.” These statements should be voided when possible.
Reinforce like mad. Do not miss an opportunity to respond to appropriate communication and behavior. Keep your response low key and meaningful. “Of course I will.” “What a kind thing to say.” “Love it wen you ask that way.” These are examples of simple verbal reinforcement.
Finally, define the self image and behavior with assumptions. “You are so polite.” “I know you meant to be polite, because that is who you are.” “You know how to be thoughtful.”
Try these. If nothing else, your behavior might improve.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.