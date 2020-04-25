Dear Doctor,
You have discussed this before, I think, but this period of staying at home has made it more important. Do video games harm or hurt?
This is now a very big problem in our house. Our teenage high school son, our oldest, spends hours playing video games. He gets his homework done as it is assigned online. Then the only other activity in his day is video games. If we stop him, he is miserable and stays in his room.
Frustrated
Dear Frustrated,
Your question is twofold. You asked if video games harm. Then you appeared to be wondering how to deal with a teen gaming addict. For now, allow me to deal with what we know about gaming and the brain.
There are several variables. How old is the child? What is the nature of the game? How pervasive is the exposure?
The younger the child, the less salutary the exposure to screen time. This includes cellphones, iPads and even TV.
As a youngster matures, the video game experience can prove to be less likely to harm to even becoming beneficial. The game Minecraft, for example, may teach visual and conceptual skills. On the other hand, action games have been shown to have unexpected benefits.
A professor at the University of Wisconsin has studied college-age gamers. Hand-eye coordination shows definite improvement along with -- and this blows my mind -- cognitive abilities. Obviously, this is not true of all video games.
A study from Italy indicates that attention may actually be improved, along with reading skills helped, by increased focus.
Another study completed in 2014 showed promise in measuring enhanced short-term memory. For example, recall was improved from noticing and remembering various details while playing the game.
The data on games increasing tendencies toward violence is still not affirming a connection. Such games do not appear to cause an increase in aggressive behavior.
Thus, parents are left with the rule of common sense. Set some reasonable limits. Occasionally drag your son out of his man cave into some alternative family activities, too.
