Dear Doctor,
As parents of two high school students, we wonder what you think about the discussion over the start time for the school day. Is there any research on the subject?
Curious
Dear Curious,
This subject is more complicated than it sounds.
Yes, there has been some research measuring the effects of later starting times for high school students. A study in Seattle found grades increased by 4.5%. I am suspicious of the study since teachers and students knew the reason, and behavior may have been more of a response to the novelty of the process.
Allow me to share the Larsen school bus inventory. Mind you, I do not ride school buses, thank goodness. Rather, this is what children and adolescents have shared with me regarding their school bus experiences.
Elementary-school children ride with shrieking volume and energy as befits their age. Middle-schoolers ride on buses where civilization is at risk. There is swearing, occasional fights and some sex education not taught in the classroom.
The high school buses are very quiet. Many of the students are asleep, and the riders are in a collective coma.
The problem lies in why. Were they up late completing assigned homework? Are they simply growing and require more sleep? Would it be likely they were socializing on their devices until the wee hours? Did an online video game require late-night attention? The world of teens in today’s environment robs them of sleep time.
All that being said, it seems to make sense to have school for middle- and high-schoolers start later. Of course, there are problems. This pushes sports and other activities later into the day. The time change and reduced daylight hours mean some students would be walking home in the dark.
Now do you see why I said the discussion surrounding school start times is more complicated than it sounds?
