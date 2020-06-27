Dear Doctor,
Our first — and so far only — child is due to start kindergarten this year. Given the pandemic, the need for social distancing and the worry about transmitting the virus, we are concerned about the effect this will have on our daughter. She is bright and active and will love school as she did preschool. We do not want fear and worry to affect her as she grows and matures. Any thoughts would help.
New Parents
Dear New Parents:
Let’s begin by acknowledging that the protocols for how kindergarten will be organized and conducted is quite unknown to me as it must be for you. One thing is certain. I have never known a 5-year-old who is adept at “social distancing.”
Your concern is completely understandable. The fact that you have asked the question bodes well. It means you are aware and alert to the likelihood that your daughter will have a unique experience in her young life.
In my profession, I have watched children grow and develop in all kinds of situations and circumstances. One thing always encourages and, at times, amazes me. This is resilience. Shielding children from the challenging and difficult seems to work against developing resilience.
This is where you come in. In simple and clear words, teach your daughter about her responsibility to care for herself and others with respect to the virus. If you do so with fear, she will respond accordingly. If you do so with clarity and brevity, she will likely absorb the issue and move on. Please do not harp or lecture.
Communicate with the school and her teacher. It is very likely the pandemic will be part of the curriculum. “Now, boys and girls, what do we have to do on the playground?” will likely be a common refrain in the classroom. Children that age are very rule oriented and will repeat the instructions, whatever they may be.
Your positive verve and interest will serve your daughter well. Be there and do your best to enrich her young life. This will pass.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.