Dear Doctor,
We have guardianship of our grandson, who is in the fifth grade. The school sent home a form for us to sign requesting permission to do psychological testing. I noticed one test that concerned me. It was for the Rorschach. I Googled the test name and learned some things that made me feel uncomfortable. I do not think the school should be doing this test and will sign the form with that provision. Am I out of line?
Nana
Dear Nana,
No, in my opinion, you are not.
The Rorschach, as I am sure you learned on Google, is a so-called “projective” instrument. This means an individual looks at an ambiguous cue, in this case several ink blots, and describes what he or she sees. Some additional questions are asked, and a summary of the test findings usually focuses on behavioral diagnosis.
Schools are charged with education and do very competent testing in that domain. The Rorschach is more within a clinical purview. Such findings require clinical judgment and may negatively impact opinions about your grandson.
Some years ago, I had the pleasure of teaching graduate students the Rorschach technique. The instrument is complex and a simple score does not suffice. Dr. Rorschach devised the test, which consists of 10 cards. One looks at form, color, movement and content. I consider the test a wonderful tool, but in the right hands.
There is an old joke about a patient being administered the Rorschach. The patient consistently sees scatological and inappropriate sexual content. The doctor comments that he is worried about the patient seeing such inappropriate images. The patient replies, “Hey Doc, you are the one showing me the naughty pictures.”
There are many other projective tests. One of my additional favorites is the Thematic Apperception Test or TAT. Here, the images are real, but ambiguous. The patient is asked to tell a story. Then, a patient may be asked to describe how the hero in the story feels and what the outcome of the story might be. Again, very useful information is being shared, but of a sensitive nature.
It is good that you are vigilant.
