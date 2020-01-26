Dear Doctor,
We have a 21/2-year-old boy. He is normally fine. But we went shopping for groceries recently and he wanted something that caught his eye. It was a candy bar. When I said “no,” he went crazy. He kicked and screamed and yelled at me. Other shoppers were looking at me like I was a monster mom. Do you have some tips to help in these kinds of situations?
Bear in mind one important fact. A 2-year-old may erupt into a tantrum anywhere and at any time. The lack of complex language development is the primary culprit for the aforementioned behavior.
There are some strategies to help.
Use and understand reinforcement. B. F. Skinner, the psychologist who popularized operant conditioning, was a genius. Desired behavior is shaped by small, positive reinforcers. These are simple rewards, usually acknowledgments of behavior one wants to increase. Words and touch are best.
Before going to the store, do some preparation. Tell your son what you will be doing and how he may help by watching what is bought. Tell him he may have one thing that you will include in the groceries. Limit the items.
For example, he may have a muffin or a special candy bar, such as a healthier option. He will probably agree. In a simple word, acknowledge how pleased you are to have his help.
Then, in the store, be prepared if he occasions a rip-roaring tantrum. If that happens, stop shopping, go to your car and wait until he stops. It is important that this be done without parental editorials and comments. Usually, going back inside after a bargaining session will likely result in the same behavior. Go home, return to shop when you are able to do so by yourself, and try again with him on another day.
When he does achieve the desired cooperative behavior, be certain to verbally reward him. Offer something like, “Mommy loved having your help today.” You get the idea. Make your positive statements simple and sincere. Carrying on at length is actually counterproductive.
