Today I would like to reprise a column from Christmas past. It is a true story.
Christmas calls deep emotions from within us because it is tied to love, giving, loss and the presence of ultimate caring. Memories sometimes have a bittersweet feeling to them. Allow me to tell you a memory I have every time I see a knit hat at Christmastime.
My wife and I were Texans and migrated east in 1959. This was in my pre-psychology days, and I was studying at Yale Divinity School while pastoring a small church in Meriden, Connecticut.
This was our first Christmas away from home, and we did not yet have children. Our families could not be with us, and we were lonely. I was preparing for a late-night Christmas Eve service. Snow had begun to fall.
All day long, a young lad from the “projects” down the road from the church had dogged my steps. I will call him “Bill.” He would turn up for a visit, drop into my study to chat and usually ask a question or two.
Although he was a pest, I felt sorry for him. He was usually dirty. I knew his family was going to have a sparse Christmas. Mother and father were both ill.
In one of his visits, he asked me what Christmas meant. Why was it such a big deal? I told him what I thought with words I believed he could understand. He didn’t seem too impressed one way or another, but hurried out into what was developing into a terrible snowstorm.
I went on an errand and returned to a darkened church. Turning on the light in my study, I saw something on my desk. I recognized it as Bill’s dirty knit hat.
In a childish hand, he had written a note. The letters were large, and the spelling wasn’t quite right. It said, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Larsen. I wanted to give you a gift.”
The hat was filthy, but I put it on and felt the tears that continue to come even today around Christmas when I think of knit hats. This boy had understood.
He knew the secret of Christmas and had given it to me.
