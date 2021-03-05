Dear Doctor,
On the radio this morning, I heard that Montana University had passed a policy allowing students to carry guns on campus. This was news to me. I wonder what someone in your field has to say about it. I was speechless.
Shocked
Dear Shocked,
In my opinion, it is a bad idea and one that will cause harm.
There are solid reasons for this opinion. Let’s begin with neurological development.
Our most advanced brain development takes a while. The prefrontal cortices, in particular, are the crowning gift for our species. Those cortices do much to organize brain functioning.
One area — the supra orbital prefrontal cortex — has to do with behavioral regulation and control. Teenage years find young people dealing with many issues that challenge the regulative functions. This is why many teens do things that in a few years they would never do. The development of these brain functions takes time, and brain growth in this domain continues until and beyond age 25.
Now imagine, if you will, a dorm full of such young people. An argument breaks out over a girl or a privilege. If a gun is available, it is likely to be used to resolve the dispute.
Think about passing thoughts of suicide, not uncommon among this age group. For a period of time, the “life is not worth living” feeling is paramount. Then it fades into less powerful impulse. If a gun is available, it is likely to end the choice of dealing with life and growing through difficulty.
This is why care with weapons is so important with youth in the home. It has nothing to do with politics, just science and common sense.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lllrsn@comcast.net.