Dear Doctor,
Recently, we were out for dinner at a restaurant. We are grandparents and do not have any small children at home. Sitting close by was a younger couple with a small boy about 4 years old. The couple didn’t speak to each other much at all. The little boy had a loud — very loud — voice. It was an unpleasant voice, but his parents just ignored it. To be honest, they didn’t pay much attention to him either. We wondered if the boy was using his voice as a way to get some attention or if it was just his natural voice. What can a parent do to lower the volume and unpleasant sound of a child’s voice?
Gama
Dear Gama,
You are a shrewd observer. The parents may indeed be unhappy with their lot either in marriage or as young parents. This is just speculation.
The little boy’s volume is another matter. Children vary enormously in their voice quality and volume. Some are quite unpleasant. To be sure, this may be a product of the communication experience at home or possibly developmental.
There are strategies that do help.
First, parents should not make a lecture out of the problem. Saying things like “you are so loud” or “quiet down” are likely to invite even greater noise.
Second, they should use their own voice as the tool for change. For example, speaking quietly to a child invites a less irritating response. In fact, the louder the child, the quieter the response.
Third, I would recommend developing hand signals and words that help quiet the child. “Mommy can hear you” is one such response. Making a movement with the hand over one’s mouth indicating less volume is also helpful.
The long and short of the problem is learning. Parents should watch for a change in voice, especially when a new school year begins. Other children and teachers will help and work magic in modulation.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.