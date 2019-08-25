Dear Doctor,
We have had one scene after another over summer reading assignments. School is about to start and the assignments still are not done. Both children complain about this being “their” summer and “it isn’t fair” that they have to do school work during it. They manage to avoid the school work in favor of time spent on the computer or playing video games. All they have to do is write a simple report. One is in middle school, the other in high school. They both sound like they are in grade school.
Frustrated Mom
Dear Frustrated,
Sit down and take a deep breath. Now, put summer reading in context.
Two hundred years from now, will it matter?
Be advised, yours is not the only home fraught with ennui over this assignment. (I’ll bet the teacher hasn’t thought about it either.)
Frankly, it is a bit late to rush a solution unless CliffsNotes are handy for the books in question.
Let’s go back to the day when school was out for the summer. This may help more in the future than for the present, but it’s a strategy you can look to employ next year.
Start with a contract. Be upfront about what needs to be done. Your kids will probably say they need some time off. Fine. Let them negotiate a week or two of vegetative existence.
Set a definite beginning time. As of “this date,” you agree to start with “this task.”
Be firm about a schedule and a place for a reading. Establish a time limit and stick to it. Every tech device will go silent. The TV will be turned off. This time is for summer reading.
Set logical consequences. Let them know that if they have not read for the agreed amount of time, they will not be able to “whatever the appropriate consequence is.”
Stay calm, supportive and firm. No last-minute catch-up panic will do.
Personally, I hope the summer reading involves some choices and consists of books to be enjoyed. For example, “The Scarlet Letter” is a deadly tome written in the English of another era. I admit to never finishing it and relying on CliffsNotes. Now, I feel better having gotten that off my chest!
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist.