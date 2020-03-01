Dear Doctor,
This may be out of your territory as a psychologist, but we have a 6-year-old boy who has trouble tying his shoes. It does not bother us, but it bothers him. Have you ever heard of this before? What can you do to help?
Puzzled
Dear Puzzled,
Yes, I have heard of this before. Some years ago, I think I wrote a column about it. Here is a strategy that might help.
The most important thing is to buy shoes that use Velcro to tighten, no laces. That will end the immediate frustration.
Then, reassure your young son that many children find tying a bow a tough thing to do. We are all able to do some things better than others. The visual motor skills to tie a bow knot are, if you think about it, a bit daunting. Memory is also involved.
So, here is something I have used in the past.
Find a cloth belt like the ones used on a bath robe. They are large, easily seen and feel comfortable, making them manageable for young, small hands.
Have your son circle the belt around his two feet. Then show him the steps to take. Eventually, he should be able to do it. Make it a game, not an assignment. Once he is a pro, he might try it with his eyes closed.
Graduate to regular laces when he is ready. Try tying them around one foot before doing so on the shoe.
There, now that wasn’t so hard, was it.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.