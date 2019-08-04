Dear Doctor,
I am devastated and want to do the right thing at the same time. I have a 15-year-old daughter, who is a dear and a wonderful student and person. But we were arguing over her homework recently. At least I think that was it. Suddenly, she turned toward me and said, “I hate you, Mom.” She left the room and could not see me cry. I have heard other mothers say this has happened to them, but I never thought it would happen to me. Any thoughts?
Crushed
Dear Crushed,
It is not an unusual occurrence
First, try to appreciate what it means. Your daughter has begun the long process of separation, becoming her own person and woman. She does not have the tools, as yet, to say what she means and deal with a situation logically. At that moment, she wanted to be rid of you and your control. It is a sort of algorithm. The extent of love is equal to the degree of venom in her remark. Your response is also typical.
Do not lecture or negate her communication. Saying, “You don’t really mean that” will usually result in a response of, “Oh, yes I do.” My best advice is to go with it. Let me give you an example.
Teen: “I hate you, Mom.”
Mom: “I am sorry. That must be difficult for you to feel that way. I love you.”
Mom then turns and walks away.
You might want to revisit the situation with a talk along these lines. Try approaching her with this: “The other day you said you hated me. I want to understand what was upsetting to you so I and we can do better.”
She will have a list of outstanding parental faults to detail for you. Usually, they have to do with control. Listen and ask her what she wants from you.
End the talk by telling her you love her. Ten to one, she will say, “I know, Mom, and I love you, too.”
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.