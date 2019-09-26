Feeling 'Blue': Lynne Taylor to play album release concert in Byfield

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly sunny early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.