Handel and a host of beloved carols make for pretty traditional fare at a holiday concert.
But wait.
Yes, the New England Classical Singers will present Handel at its annual holiday concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15, at Christ Church in Andover.
Only it won’t be “Messiah” welling up from within the musicians.
Instead, the choral group, soloists and orchestra will perform another powerful work of praise — Handel’s “Dettingen Te Deum” — a composition that celebrates the English monarch George II’s victory at Dettingen in 1743 during the War of the Austrian Succession.
Handel composed the piece for a grand cathedral celebration.
It is infrequently performed, but nonetheless a rousing piece, imbued with power and choral richness, and embellished by Handel’s signature word painting (whereby the notes in the score mirror the text’s emotional resonance), said choral member and musicologist Gail Armondino.
And the carols in the concert?
“The first half includes some of the most beloved Christmas music,” conductor David Hodgkins said.
The audience can expect to hear “Silent Night,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “The First Noel” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Also, “The Wassail Song” and “Good King Wenceslas” featuring soloists Susan Consoli and Thomas Jones will be on the program.
There will be songs for the audience to appreciate and songs for them to participate in.
The Classical Singers will also delve into lesser-known and, in some cases, more contemporary carols, including Herbert Howells’ “A Spotless Rose,” the processional from “A Ceremony of Carols” by Benjamin Britten, and “Carol of the Bells” based on a Ukrainian folk song, Armondino says.
Britten’s processional is really the “Hodie Christus natus est” chant, which dates back at least to the 10th century, she said.
At a rehearsal earlier this week, the chorus explored the processional’s spiritual depths as well as the subtle moments in the Handel music.
Among those who arrived earlier, before practice got underway, was Maryann Sadagopan, of Andover, co-president of the board since July.
Sadagopan, who has a background in museum outreach and is one of the few non-singers on the board, first heard the choral group perform just two months earlier.
“The music went deep into me when I listened to these people sing,” she said.
She was so moved by the group’s singing that she volunteered to spread the word to others about the richness that live classical music can lend to people’s lives.
She said the holiday concert gives people a chance to enrich their appreciation for and understanding of classical music.
A pre-concert lecture will be held at 2 p.m., an hour before the start of Sunday’s concert.
The concert will mark the last time that soloist Thomas Jones will perform with the New England Classical Singers.
Jones, who is on the music faculty at Harvard University, has performed with the singers for about 12 years, Hodgkins said.
He’ll be singing in Handel’s “Messiah” at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall in two weeks.
“Dettingen Te Deum,” on the other hand, only includes a few solos. Its majesty ascends and delight sparkles largely through choral parts, a tapestry of voices.
Sopranos Jennifer Corwin of Reading and Allison Butler of Haverhill, young women who have sung throughout their youth and college years, say the Handel piece’s musical expressions display great range.
“There are a lot of different colors,” Corwin said. “Some are great big and noisy and others more quiet and contemplative.”
Armondino said Handel offers terrific moments of suspense and power in the composition, such as when the chorus members combine their voices to perform angels crying.
Hodgkins said the concert features substantial variety and depth.
“For those who are looking to lift their holiday spirits, this would be the concert to come to,” Hodgkins said.
IF YOU GO
What: New England Classical Singers’ holiday concert featuring Handel’s “Dettingen Te Deum”
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.; pre-concert lecture starts at 2
Where: Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover
How much: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $10 children/students
More information: newenglandclassical.org