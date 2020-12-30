'First Night' to stream on YouTube

NEWBURYPORT — For audiences planning to celebrate the New Year from the comfort of their homes, Acting Out Productions and The Actors Studio of Newburyport are offering YouTube livestreams of "First Night" on Wednesday and Thursday.
"First Night," which was written by playwright, actor and director Jack Neary, is a romantic comedy set in a video store on New Year's Eve in 1985. The show has been presented locally, regionally and nationally to sold-out audiences and critical acclaim.
Acting Out Productions is an organization that brings theater education to young people through its classes and productions in Newburyport, as well as through its Lawrence-based summer program, The Performing Project.
In December 2018, "First Night" graced the Actors Studio of Newburyport’s black box theater. The following year, a 2019 production at the Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts in Newburyport was recorded before a live audience in the Firehouse’s Arakelian Theater.
In this bright, warm story of dreams, life, and love, it’s New Year’s Eve 1985. Danny Fleming, mid-30s, who dreamed of becoming a writer, is about to close up his neighborhood video store, when in walks Meredith O’Connor, a friend from his grammar school days – only now, she is Sister Meredith Louise. Why is she there? Why does he care? What movie does she want to rent? Can dreams that haven’t worked out still come true?
The production features the performances of John Manning and Jocelyn Duford, who have brought these characters to life not only at Actors Studio and the Firehouse Center, but also at the Larcom Theatre in Beverly, the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, New Hampshire and the Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell.
The taped performance will be livestreamed via a YouTube link on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday, New Year's Eve at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Admission for the streamed event is $10 per person or $25 per family, and additional donations to support Acting Out programs are welcome.
To register and receive the YouTube link, visit www.newburyportacting.org, and click on the First Night/Acting Out link under Upcoming Events, or visit www.actingoutproductions.com/first-night-by-jack-neary.