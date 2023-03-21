The new movie “Flamin’ Hot” tells the story of Richard Montañez, who rose from janitor to executive at Frito-Lay and has long claimed to have invented the wildly popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavor of spicy snacks.
The film is the fiction directing debut from Eva Longoria and will begin streaming June 9 on Hulu.
Starring Jesse Garcia as Montañez, the film follows its protagonist from his early days as a petty criminal to his low-level job at a California Frito-Lay plant, where he eventually places a fateful phone call to the CEO of parent company PepsiCo, Roger Enrico (Tony Shalhoub).
The film is an energetic and lively modern fable of perseverance, self-belief and overcoming the odds.
It has also been shadowed by a blockbuster Los Angeles Times story disproving Montañez’s account of his role in the origin of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, published in 2021 when the film was already in development. Nevertheless, the project moved forward.
“That story never affected us,” Longoria said in a recent phone interview. “We never set out to tell the history of the Cheeto. We are telling Richard Montañez’s story, and we’re telling his truth.”
Longoria prefers to focus on the undisputed fact of Montañez’s rise through the company’s ranks and his role in developing marketing targeted specifically to Latino consumers: “His genius was the fact that he knew the Hispanic market and he knew how to mobilize them.”
“Richard’s story is our story. We are all Richard Montañez,” she said. “There’s been a time in our lives where somebody said, ‘No, no, no. Ideas don’t come from people like you.’ ‘No, no, no. That job isn’t for somebody who looks like you.’ ‘No, no, no. I don’t think you’re quite qualified for that.’ and so I think we all are going to relate to his perseverance and his belief in himself. How he just was like, ‘Why not?’ He dared to ask, ‘But why not me?’”
The project originated around 2017, when producer DeVon Franklin was introduced to Montañez and committed to bringing his story to the screen. The project was set up at Searchlight Pictures with a draft of a script written by Lewis Colick.
With dozens of directors vying for the project, Longoria eventually won the job. Writer Linda Yvette Chávez, whose credits include the series “Gentefied” and the upcoming adaptation of “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” was brought on to revise the screenplay.
Though still best known as an actor, most notably on the series “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria has been increasingly active behind the camera. Having made several short films, she has also directed episodes of numerous series, including “Jane the Virgin,” “black-ish” and “Gordita Chronicles” and directed the feature documentary “La Guerra Civil,” which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
For Franklin, Longoria was a clear choice to lead the project.
“The last thing that I wanted to do was to make a film that was not honoring the community that we were trying to celebrate,” Franklin said. “And so Eva brought the specificity, the vision, and she also brought a commerciality. Her vision was to make a commercial film that would have comedy and heart.”
