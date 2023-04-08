Comic legend Chris Tucker is super picky when it comes to doing movies.
Since “Rush Hour 3” in 2007, he has taken roles in just two films: 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and 2016’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”
Now seven years later, Tucker is finally back on the silver screen, this time playing real-life Nike executive Howard White in the Ben Affleck film “Air,” in movie theaters now. It’s based on the actual story regarding how Nike, known at the time mostly for running gear, convinced future NBA star Michael Jordan in 1984 to sign with them instead of bigger rivals Adidas and Converse, radically shifting the entire sports marketing universe.
Tucker said that he heard from his agent that Affleck wanted him for this role and he realized White was someone he knew personally from Jordan’s charity golf tournaments.
“Howard helped build Jordan’s brand,” Tucker said. “When he signed the deal with Nike, Nike put Howard with Michael almost like a chaperone. They needed someone he could relate to. Howard is an ex-basketball player, an All-American in college who blew out his knee. He became an executive and is a great guy all around.”
Tucker called White personally and told him he was playing him in the movie. White provided Tucker contacts from his life, and Tucker went all out in his research, contacting 30 of White’s family members, friends, work colleagues and coaches.
The original “Air” script, he said, didn’t feature much of White at all, so Tucker added dialogue for his character and fleshed him out.
“It was all me,” he said. “Ben then structured it and made it work.”
He said Affleck was like a player coach in the movie since he not only produced and directed “Air” but also played Nike founder and CEO Phil Knight. His “Good Will Hunting” buddy Matt Damon portrayed Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike marketing executive who convinced Knight to gamble on Jordan.
“He and Matt came into my trailer and said, ‘Hey, we’re just going to have fun making this. It’s like friends having fun,’” Tucker said. “They told me to relax and figure it out. It was awesome.”
“Air” is self-contained, mostly set in the Nike offices. Tucker said it reminded him of shooting “Friday” in 1995.
“We did ‘Friday’ on one street with a couple of soundstage scenes,” he said. “I love character-based movies like this.”
Tucker was 13 years old when Air Jordans debuted in April 1985. He remembered how pricey they were at the time.
“I was in sixth grade and I had to save up money,” he said. “Thank God my dad had his own business, Tucker Cleaning Service, so I could work.”
He thinks his first Jordan purchase was the second version that came out in late 1986, not the original ones featured in the movie.
“I cherished those shoes,” he said. “I kept them so long because I only wore them in certain places.”
Jordan basically created the entire sneakerhead culture, a multibillion-dollar resale business.
“People consider these shoes art,” he said. “One time I went to a Bentley factory in London ... and I appreciated my car more. Once I did this movie, I appreciated my Air Jordans that much more. It brings back great memories. Jordans made Nike cool.”
