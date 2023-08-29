The one where former “Friends” writer Patty Lin reveals that the sitcom’s writers room wasn’t so friendly.
Lin thought it was too good to be true when her agent told her the “Friends” team wanted to meet with her. And, according to an excerpt published in Time from her new memoir, “End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood,” the former TV writer may have been right.
Her former “Freaks and Geeks” boss, Judd Apatow, apparently tried to warn her about taking the job, despite vouching for her during the interview process. He didn’t think she could learn much from the experience.
“The show’s been on for what? Six seasons? It’s a well-oiled machine,” he told her.
Created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the NBC hit comedy about a group of tight-knit friends who were more like family was an instant smash when it premiered in 1994, and has remained one of TV’s most beloved shows since it left the air in 2004 after 10 seasons.
But Lin only had two years of experience and felt that joining “Friends” seemed equivalent to going “straight to the Olympics after just learning to skate.” She worried failure could put her career at stake and wasn’t sure what she had to offer the comedy as a writer.
“I’m not a joke writer,” she told her agent.
“They don’t need another joke writer. They want someone who’s good with story and character,” he reassured her.
According to Lin, she joined the writers room in July 2000; the staff had 14 writers, five of whom were women and only one of whom was a minority: Lin. The days were typically 12 hours long but often stretched well into the wee hours of the morning.
Lin said the writers room was like “an endless cocktail party where we had run out of polite things to talk about. and so we talked about sex. Constantly.”
She wrote that the novelty of seeing the stars of the show — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — up close during table reads wore off fast.
“The actors seemed unhappy to be chained to a tired old show when they could be branching out, and I felt like they were constantly wondering how every given script would specifically serve them,” she wrote. “They all knew how to get a laugh, but if they didn’t like a joke, they seemed to deliberately tank it, knowing we’d rewrite it.”
According to Lin, the cast would discuss the script while hanging out in Monica and Chandler’s apartment, but the stars of the show rarely had anything positive to say.
“Seeing themselves as guardians of their characters, they often argued that they would never do or say such-and-such,” Lin said. “That was occasionally helpful, but overall, these sessions had a dire, aggressive quality that lacked all the levity you’d expect from the making of a sitcom.”
After a single season of feeling like the nerdy kid at the popular kids’ table in the writers room of “Friends” — and only one of her jokes making it into the show (which her boyfriend wrote, not her) — Lin was relieved when her agent got the call that her option would not be renewed. She went on to write for “Desperate Housewives” and “Breaking Bad” but ultimately retired from TV writing entirely in 2008.
