The holiday season tends to bring a rush of Serious Movies — prestige projects with Academy Awards buzz all over them — sprinkled with a handful of just-for-fun romps. 2022 is no exception, with everything from a Steven Spielberg origin story to a cannibal love tale to a Whitney Houston biopic — oh, and a long-awaited sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Here’s a guide to some of the season’s most anticipated titles:
- Steven Spielberg looks back at his own youth in this family drama, about a boy growing up in Arizona who dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Written with playwright Tony Kushner, the film stars Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. (Nov. 23)
- Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc and writer/director Rian Johnson return with a new cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. Expect silliness, in the best of ways. (Nov. 23 in theaters, Dec. 23 on Netflix)
- Disney pretty much always has a family movie on tap for Thanksgiving weekend, and this year’s version is an adventure featuring a family of explorers, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu. (Nov. 23)
- The latest sensual odyssey from Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is a romantic cannibal tale starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance. (Nov. 23)
- Sam Mendes takes a break from blockbusters to tell a quiet, small-scale love story, taking place in the 1980s at an old movie house in a British seaside town. Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones are among the cast, and the great Roger Deakins is the cinematographer. (Dec. 9)
- The last gasp (maybe?) of the “Shrek” franchise, this animated adventure features the swashbuckling title character (voiced by Antonio Banderas) learning that he’s on the last of his nine lives. (Dec. 21)
- British actor Naomi Ackie plays the late R&B/pop singer Whitney Houston in Kasi Lemmons’ biopic, which also features Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis and Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown. (Dec. 21)
- Brendan Fraser is getting strong pre-Oscar buzz for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s latest, a drama about a 600-pound man trying to connect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink). (Dec. 21)
- James Cameron’s long-promised follow-up is finally here. The first of four planned sequels, it’ll feature 3D cinematography, special effects wizardry and return performances from Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, joined this time by Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet and Jemaine Clement. (Dec. 23)
- Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” was set in Los Angeles of the present; his new film returns to that city, but in the past. Set in the 1920s, as a decade Hollywood transitioned from silent film to talkies, the film has a large ensemble cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart. (Dec. 23)
A follow-up to director Florian Zeller’s 2020 film “The Father” (which won an Oscar for Anthony Hopkins), this is a family drama starring Hugh Jackman as a dad struggling to connect to his teenage son. (Dec. 23)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.