LAWRENCE — A city parked named after a local man killed in the Vietnam War is getting $400,000 in improvements courtesy of a state grant program.
New play equipment, a misting station, a walking path and maintaining and raising existing tree canopy at Donovan Park will be paid for with the grant money, according to information provided by Gov. Charlie Baker’s office.
Donovan Park, located on Andover Street between Beacon Street and Amherst Street, is named for Hospital Corpsman Third Class Thomas Stephen Donovan of the United States Navy. Corpsman Donovan was killed in action June 3, 1967 in Vietnam.
The park upgrades locally are part of more than $12 million in grant funding earmarked for park equipment and open space acquisitions in 43 communities across Massachusetts, according to Baker.
The grants, administered through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities, Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity, and Conservation Partnership Grant Program, are funded through the capital budget, will aid municipalities and land trusts to protect land for future generations for outdoor recreation purposes.
“Investing in these important open space projects will make Massachusetts parks more resilient to climate change, increase the availability of open space and improve access to the outdoors for people in communities across the state,” said Baker, in the statement.
“Our Administration is proud to assist communities and land trusts acquire new land for parks and open space that will make available natural resources for children, their friends and family, and others to recreate locally,” Baker said.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said “increasing access to open space resources throughout the Commonwealth remains a critical investment.”
She said the programs “all play an important role for ensuring Massachusetts families have access to recreational opportunities where they can spend time together outdoors.”
The PARC Grant Program was established in 1977 to assist cities and towns in acquiring and developing land for park and outdoor recreation purposes. Any community with an up-to-date Open Space and Recreation Plan is eligible to apply for the program.
The LAND Grant Program was established in 1961 to assist municipal conservation commissions in acquiring land for natural resource protection and passive outdoor recreation purposes.
The Conservation Partnership Grants provide funding to assist non-public, not-for-profit corporations in acquiring interests in lands suitable for conservation or recreation purpose.
“These great local projects being awarded through the PARC, LAND, and Conservation Partnership Grant Programs today will significantly help communities in their efforts to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card, in a statement.
