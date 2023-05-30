One of the first things the writers of “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” did when they started developing the show was brainstorm and write down on a giant whiteboard every question they’d ever had about the mysterious little creatures.
Tiny, furry, adorable bipeds with giant ears, the Mogwai were first introduced in Joe Dante’s 1984 classic “Gremlins.” The film established that there were three important rules to follow when dealing with Mogwai: Don’t get them wet, feed them after midnight or expose them to light. But not much else about the creatures, including their origins, was ever explored in the film or its 1990 sequel.
For Tze Chun, the showrunner and executive producer of “Secrets of the Mogwai,” which premiered on the newly rebranded Max last week, the “Gremlins” mystery that consumed him most was around the elderly shopkeeper Mr. Wing (played by Chinese American actor Keye Luke) and his history with the Mogwai Gizmo.
“You understand that he’s Gizmo’s protector, but you don’t really know very much else about the relationship,” Chun said.
An animated prequel series, “Secrets of the Mogwai” is set in the 1920s. Ten-year-old Sam Wing (voiced by Izaac Wang) — who grows up to be the Mr. Wing in “Gremlins” — lives a happy if responsibly routine life helping out at his family’s medicine shop in Shanghai. But that life is forever changed when Sam meets Gizmo (A.J. LoCascio) and is tasked with delivering the Mogwai back to his home.
Joined by a street-smart teenage thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green), the new traveling companions have to navigate their own trust issues, as well as various supernatural obstacles along the way. The 10-episode season tells the story of their journey across China and the story of how their relationship evolves.
In addition to being able to delve into Mr. Wing’s backstory, Hay explains that setting the series in 1920s China was “a chance to own the somewhat throwaway origin that the Mogwai have in the films.”
This involved delving further into the Mogwai’s untold mythology, including addressing why and how the creatures exist, as well as revealing a fourth rule about them.
For Chun, mixing “Gremlins” with Chinese mythology and folklore was a no-brainer because of that “funny and scary and weird” tone captured in the original film.
Many of the episodes feature spirits and creatures that Chun grew up hearing about from his parents or “seeing on dubbed VHS tapes from the Chinese video store.”
The series’ premise and setting also allowed Chun to include a line he’d long dreamed of being able to put into a script.
“I remember sitting outside at the Warner Bros. Ranch and typing on the title page to the pilot script ... ‘Unless otherwise noted, all characters are Chinese,’” Chun said. “I’d waited my entire life to write that into a script, and I was so happy that I was finally able to.”
Thus, the cast of “Secrets of the Mogwai” includes prominent Asian American actors, including Ming-Na Wen, James Hong and BD Wong, as well as guest voice work by Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang.
Many of the writers and artists working on the show are also of Asian descent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.