For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.
His reward wasn’t an Oscar nomination or a big box office hit. It was a hug from adventurist Bear Grylls and some words of encouragement.
“He smashed it,” Grylls said.
Cooper is one of several celebrities — including Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Russell Brand, Troy Kotsur, Rita Ora, Daveed Diggs and Tatiana Maslany — who put their survival skills to the test in a new season of Nat Geo’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” premiering Sunday.
“I’m really proud of this season. We’ve had incredible guests who pushed the boundaries in terms of terrain and the challenge,” Grylls said. “When there’s real tough weather with fun people, it’s often really compelling TV.”
The series pairs Grylls with a celebrity for 48 hours in a harsh environment. The first day, Grylls teaches key skills — climbing techniques, water-finding tips and fire-setting, among them — and then the guest must do them alone the second day.
Kotsur, who won an Oscar for “CODA,” was tested in the Scottish Highlands, descending 2,500 feet across 8 miles of harsh terrain and freezing rivers, including a 150-foot rappel down a waterfall. Because Kotsur is deaf, the two men used rope tugs to communicate. Kotsur’s reward: haggis, a Scottish delicacy in which organ meat is put inside a sheep’s stomach and cooked.
Diggs, a city kid, finds himself in the inhospitable Great Basin Desert in Nevada.
“I don’t know how this is going to go, and that’s why I’m doing it,” he said.
Diggs learns how to use anchor points, track a target and make a signal fire. His dinner is a tarantula.
“It’s not what I was hoping for, I’m not going to lie to you,” Diggs said.
Grylls said that the best guests are always those who come with a willingness to go with it, not to look good.
“The wild is so unpredictable and stuff is always happening,” he said. “You can’t look cool all the time in the wild.”
The show is not just about survival. Grylls’ guests usually open up and show a different side. Ora talks about her ties to Kosovo, Cooper seems unfazed eating mule deer tongue and Cumberbatch reveals stories about his grandfather. Over a campfire, Grylls goes deeper than many TV interviewers.
“It’s as much about the stars and their own personal journeys and struggles and battles as it is about the adventure and the places,” he said. “I think that combination works well because it doesn’t feel like a performance, like a chat show does, where you’re dressed up and made up and you get three minutes.”
Cumberbatch is taken to the Isle of Skye, where his grandfather trained as a submariner. He learns how to use climbing talons and how to tie an Italian hitch knot.
“It’s not the same as doing a stunt on a Marvel film,” Cumberbatch said. “It’s a lot more real.”
“The wild strips us all bare, doesn’t it?” Grylls said. “It’s like a grape when you squeeze us, you see what we’re made of. And that’s always the appealing part of ‘Running Wild’ — getting to know the real people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.