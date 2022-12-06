Growing up in Guadalajara, Guillermo del Toro had two Sunday rituals — church and movies.
The day began with Mass at 8, where Del Toro learned about creeds and saints and the strict rules dictating order and obedience. After breakfast, Del Toro’s parents would drop him at a small theater three blocks from home where he’d absorb a more morally ambiguous world filled with vampires and monsters and an ape man swinging through the jungle.
“Parents wouldn’t stay, which was very auspicious for ‘Tarzan and His Mate,’” Del Toro said of the 1934 film that starred Johnny Weissmuller and Maureen O’Sullivan wearing what was then considered a revealing loincloth. “All the kids around the age of 12 were very taken with that movie.”
Del Toro usually went to the movies with his older brother, but there was one that he caught with his mother, a film that bonded the two for the rest of their lives — a rerelease of Walt Disney’s 1940 animated classic “Pinocchio.” Watching the tale of a wooden puppet yearning to become a real boy, the young Del Toro lost himself in a story that contained con men and villains, wild children turning into donkeys, and a desperate hero trying to rescue his father from the bowels of a whale.
“That was the fundamental movie of my childhood because it captured how scary the world looks when you’re a kid,” Del Toro said. “Primal stories like that help children decipher the world in all its complexity. The worst lie you can tell a kid is that the world is black and white. I heard that in church, but not in ‘Pinocchio.’
“For me, Pinocchio and the Frankenstein monster are two sides of the same coin,” Del Toro said. “They’re both creations by an uncaring father released into the world without much aid to figure it out. One is an ethical fable because the monster has to construct a deeper system of spirituality. ‘Pinocchio’ is a more moral journey traditionally, in which the do’s and don’ts are related to what you need to do to be loved. It’s more a fable about domestication.”
Which, frankly, always irked the Oscar-winning director. and as he thought about “Pinocchio” over the years — and he thought about it a lot — he wondered why Pinocchio couldn’t be loved on his own terms. Forget turning into a real boy. He’s a living piece of wood with a heart as big as a forest! Shouldn’t that be enough? Forget all the talk of obedience. Defiance in the face of conformity should be the virtue that’s revered.
Given this lifelong rumination, it’s no surprise that “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which lands on Netflix on Friday, might be darker, weirder and, in many ways, more wonderful than the Disney movie you remember watching as a child. Del Toro directed this stop-motion animated version with a veteran of the form, Mark Gustafson (animation director of Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox”), and wrote it with Patrick McHale, a creative force on Cartoon Network’s beloved animated series “Adventure Time.”
The movie hews closer to the more grotesque elements found in Carlo Collodi’s 19th-century folk tale, adding its own eccentric ideas about parenting, mortality and authority. Even Pinocchio’s crude and unfinished appearance, inspired by the illustrations of artist Gris Grimly, offers a startling contrast to the adorable puppet boy seen in the Disney movie.
