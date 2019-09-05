Haverhill artist Ana Smyth, whose work is inspired by the New England landscape and architecture, will open the new semester at Northern Essex Community College with an exhibit of her paintings starting Monday, Sept. 9.
A native of Venezuela, Smyth said her art is a “medley” of her love for classic New England and the tropical colors of her native country.
“When creating (art), I try to reflect and capture the vibrant colors and light with dancing strokes that pay homage to my childhood memories in my native Venezuela,” she said in a release.
The show, Smyth said, gives her an opportunity to present variations of her pieces going from something very still to something more dynamic in terms of color. She hopes the audience is drawn to look more closely at each individual painting.
“I consider my art, what I call ‘modern impressionist,’” she said. “I start my painting with a scale of monochromatic colors or with intense purple values to capture light and shadows that will later be layered with bright warm and cool colors.
“I aim to create an abstract painting with a combination of many strokes; this helps me understand how one color reflects and affects one another. This combination of color strokes eventually creates the dynamic atmosphere that I want to share.”
Smyth attended both the Rhode Island School of Design and the Design Institute of Caracas. She has been an artist-in-residence at the Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover and is creative director and owner of Smyth Graphics. Recently. she designed a wine label that was a finalist in the Nouveau wine label contest for George Duboeuf Wines, France.
Her exhibit will be displayed through Oct. 4 in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace in the Harold Bentley Library on NECC’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. It will be open for viewing during library hours, which are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An artist’s reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace.
The exhibit is sponsored by NECC’s Art & Design program, which is part of the liberal arts division.