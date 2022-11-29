Holiday television was once relegated to tinsel-themed episodes on the broadcast networks and the occasional TV movie thrown in, with the Hallmark Channel doing the heavy lifting. Now? It’s an embarrassment of … something: cheapo movies, reality shows, old classics you can dig up on streaming and more.
Everyone’s looking for something the whole family can watch without descending into chaos. With that in mind, here’s a sampling of what’s on offer this year:
- (available now on Apple TV+): It’s not the holiday season until I hear the melancholic piano and shuffling percussion of the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Christmas Time is Here,” a staple thanks to the Peanuts gang — but no longer a staple on broadcast TV now that it’s on a streamer. The good news: Apple TV+ is providing a free window for nonsubscribers Dec. 22-25.
- (available now on HBO Max): In the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” based on the childhood memories of writer Jean Shepherd, Peter Billingsley stars as Ralphie “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” Parker. In this sequel, Billingsley is back as Ralphie, now an adult in the 1970s with a wife, kids and period-appropriate sideburns, who reconnects with his mother and his childhood friends over Christmas.
- (starting Dec. 1 on Freeform): Through Dec. 25, the basic cable network will turn into the equivalent of the radio station that switches to an all-Christmas format during the holiday season. The lineup includes “Home Alone,” “The Preacher’s Wife,” “Jingle All the Way,” “The Grinch” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
- (Dec. 1 on HBO Max): A riff on the standard-fare TV Christmas movie, about a filmmaker who has made a name for herself directing ... standard-fare TV Christmas movies. With a handsome network executive as her nemesis-turned-love interest? That’s one way to sell a pitch — flatter the ranks most likely to greenlight it.
- (Dec. 11 on CBS): Liza Lapira (of “The Equalizer”) stars as a romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself trapped in a small town by a snowstorm and caught between two love interests.
- (Dec. 12 on NBC): A special holiday episode of the Peacock baking competition series hosted by Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph will feature their famous friends competing against one another. (The regular season of the show, which is five episodes, drops weekly on Peacock starting Dec. 12.)
- (Dec. 13 on Amazon and Freevee): This eight-episode series is hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley along with pastry chef judges Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell. Bakers will compete for $50,000 and be tasked with creating edible cakes and more inspired by Seuss characters and stories.
(Dec. 19 on PBS): Berry became a household name to American audiences thanks to her tenure as a judge on “The Great British Bake Off.” With this new special, she prepares the “perfect three-course Christmas dinner” — from planning to shopping to prepping to actually cooking the darn thing.
