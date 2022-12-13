One criticism I’ve seen levied against “Avatar” in the 13 years since its release is that James Cameron’s 2009 film is the cinematic equivalent of a theme park. I suspect this is meant derisively — an indication that “Avatar” prizes spectacle over insight, thrills over emotion.
I also suspect these critics may not understand the appeal of a theme park.
It’s an open question whether “Avatar,” a groundbreaking technical achievement and box office phenomenon, established the kind of cultural footprint that can endure the long delay between the original and the release of its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” this Friday.
Are fans of the original all that desperate to find out what happened to Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri? Will new viewers be won over by the unusual premise, in which Sully, a human, trades in his disabled body for a blue-skinned Na’vi avatar, thanks in no small part to falling in love?
But when I think of “Avatar,” my mind doesn’t go to the film’s finer plot points or its box office records or its environmental themes. I think of Pandora.
Pandora is a marvelous cinematic world, a fairy-tale-inspired universe where plants glow, the ground comes alive with every Na’vi step and dragonlike creatures — their magnificent swirls brighter and bolder than a child’s kite — soar in the sky.
It’s also a place that I learned I missed, not through constant rewatching of “Avatar,” but through, well, a theme park. and that connection with the universe of the film might explain how Disney and Cameron kept the fires of interest in a sequel burning for more than a decade.
Walt Disney World’s “Pandora — The World of Avatar” made me realize I have plenty of interest in “Avatar’s” ecosystem — and without recourse to what I first saw onscreen in 2009.
At Pandora, situated inside Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, there is no sign of Sully or Neytiri.
Instead of re-creating scenes from the film or populating the park with characters from the movie, Disney’s Pandora, which opened in 2017, expands on the universe. You could even say it creates a sequel of sorts: Set about a generation after the conflict in the first film, the Pandora of the theme park is a postwar planet on the road to rehabilitation, emphasizing themes of conservation and exploration.
The land has rides, of course, but they’re designed to create the illusion of a personal journey rather than retell cinematic myths. Pandora the theme park, like any film franchise worth returning to, is welcoming and familiar, yet just unknown enough to keep one adventuring, in search of the never-seen-before.
Visiting this real-life Pandora also changed the way I see the film. The militaristic aspects of the plot, with human raiders bent on destruction of the moon in order to harvest its natural resources, have over time faded into the background when I view “Avatar.” I forgive, too, its occasionally questionable politics, as many rightly view Sully as the embodiment of the “white savior” narrative cliche.
What lingers instead is its vision and its focus on the power of the dreamer, the experience of longing for peace, the desire for everlasting love and the possibility of being in concert with nature.
