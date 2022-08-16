Imagine Dragons are touring the U.S. this summer and fall, which means frontman Dan Reynolds has to go to a lot of dark places.
The band is debuting songs from the second half of “Mercury,” a double album of brooding and moody meditations on death and human frailty. Reynolds relives the pain at every show.
“I don’t know how to perform without going to the place that I was when I wrote the song,” he said. “When I get up on the stage, it’s, ‘OK, the song is playing. Where was I? What was I feeling? Now let me emote that.’ That’s a lot to emotionally go through every other night.”
Integrating the new songs into a seamless, fun night out for fans has also been a challenge, with the band needing to somehow fit hits like “Radioactive” and “Believer” with songs like “Wrecked,” which Reynolds wrote about losing his sister-in-law to cancer.
One solution was to break out some of the songs from “Mercury” and halfway through the concert play four or five of them acoustically, in a stripped-down, intimate way on a secondary stage.
“It was really hard to find the momentum and to do it correctly,” Reynolds said. “How do we go from empowering to happy and then happy to angry? There’s so much emotional baggage with Imagine Dragons.”
The songs on “Mercury” reflect a tumultuous few years for Reynolds.
“The main takeaways were death played a huge role in my life during those five years the records were written,” he said.
In addition to his sister-in-law, Reynolds lost his business manager, an ex-girlfriend and his best friend.
“It makes you question everything,” he said.
Such blows could make anyone wonder what’s the point in anything. For Reynolds, it was the opposite: “Every moment is so meaningful. Every relationship. The present moment right now matters.”
The album was named “Mercury” after the reflectiveness and chromatic beauty of the element.
“When I looked at mercury, it felt reflective in that way, that it was like beautiful but also volatile at times,” he said. “I really feel like ‘Mercury’ at its core is a very self-reflective record.”
Imagine Dragons — which includes guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman — just celebrated being the first band in history to have four certified diamond singles — each reaching 10 million or more in sales and stream equivalents in the United States. A stunned Reynolds calls it “funny numbers.”
“I honestly have realized in my life that I have no ability to have true perspective on any of this,” he said. “This is so mind-boggling to me. Maybe there’s some people who can wrap their heads around this. I have no ability to. I hear that I’m like, ‘Wow. I don’t even know what that means fully.’”
On a wider scale, Imagine Dragons have always had a social impact apart from their music, raising money and awareness in support of causes like LGBTQ+ rights, the fight against pediatric cancer and the empowerment of women. They’ve recently added Ukraine to their list of concerns.
The band performed at the Save Ukraine telethon and during the European tour, Reynolds was rarely seen without the Ukrainian flag, dedicating songs to the country. Imagine Dragons are huge in Ukraine and sold out the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv in 2018. Reynolds has also been working with a team in Ukraine on a video game.
