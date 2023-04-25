The first sign is the hair. Not exactly a total mess. But definitely not neat, either.
Keri Russell’s hair on “The Diplomat,” her new Netflix series set in the world of high-stakes global diplomacy, is the hair of a woman — in this case, the U.S. ambassador to Britain — who simply had more urgent things on the morning to-do list than a blowout. Like briefing the White House or huddling with the CIA station chief.
Russell’s Kate Wyler also sweats — a lot. Which, like the messy hair, is something you never saw from Elizabeth Jennings, the Soviet spy Russell played with impeccable, delicious cool for six seasons on “The Americans.” Indeed, fans of that FX show will surely gasp at the sight of Russell’s Kate raising her arm so her husband can take a whiff and advise if she needs a shower. Just SO not Elizabeth.
Russell laughs as she confirms that indeed, sweat was foreign to Elizabeth, whose blood ran cold while Kate’s runs decidedly hot.
“I always used to think of (Elizabeth) as like a panther,” she said. “Very little movement. and I always wore this really cool eyeliner, and my hair was perfect — all very smooth and panthery. This character, Kate, is not that! I’m constantly sweating, the hair is a mess, and it’s probably a lot more like most of us in life.”
It’s been five years since we saw Elizabeth in that searing “Americans” finale, standing next to husband Philip (real-life partner Matthew Rhys) and gazing out at Moscow, their covers blown, contemplating a future (spoiler alert!) without their kids. “We’ll get used to it” was her last line, delivered in Russian.
Busy with three kids, Russell was definitely not looking for a new show. But then “The Diplomat” came calling.
“For me, it’s always about the writing,” Russell said, and “this is so smart and acerbic and full of all this political jargon, but it’s funny, too. (Cahn) has this real take on the minutiae of life and relationships.”
Russell was series creator Debora Cahn’s dream choice for Kate, an actor with the rare ability to portray power and gravitas, but then turn on a dime to display expert physical comedy.
“From the hair to everything else — falling down and dropping things — and just having an air about her of being on the verge of falling apart all the time,” Cahn said, “that takes a tremendous amount of skill and sense of comedy. and that’s what the role needed.”
Not that Kate isn’t competent. A career diplomat, she’s about to become ambassador in Kabul when we meet her, a role that would tap her wealth of experience in the region. But then a British aircraft carrier is bombed — by whom, we don’t know — and there’s no envoy in London. The U.S. president himself (Michael McKean, part of a superbly cast ensemble) asks Kate to take the job, traditionally a political appointment with little substantive responsibility.
Suddenly, Kate is living in a palatial English home, and aides are bringing racks of cocktail dresses. Kate does not like dresses. She likes pantsuits, and only black ones, so that when you use your water bottle before a briefing to clean the yogurt stain from breakfast, it doesn’t show.
“She is frazzled — a lot,” Russell said. “But she’s the behind-the-scenes person who will get things done. She’s messy, in a great way.”
