Since “Clerks II” reached theaters in 2006, writer-director Kevin Smith had been thinking about making a third installment of the indie comedy franchise set in a New Jersey convenience store.
“Honestly, I’ve been talking about doing ‘Clerks III’ since we finished on ‘Clerks II,’” Smith said during a recent interview at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. “We did a scene in the movie set in the jail where Randal finally shows you his heart.
“And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s fascinating, I want to spend a whole movie with that guy,’” Smith said. “Scratching the cynic and finding the optimist underneath. Like, that would be fascinating.”
He almost made that movie seven years ago, based on a script he wrote that he describes “like the King Lear of ‘Clerks’ movies.”
“It was a guy obsessed with death, who hadn’t experienced it yet,” he said. “We had the money, we had our location. We were going to be shooting in Philly. We had most of the crew from ‘Creed,’ which had just wrapped. and then the whole thing fell apart, two weeks out.”
Three years passed, and in 2018, Smith almost died after a serious heart attack. Suddenly, the ‘Clerks’ sequel took on a new urgency, and story, too.
“I started learning into it big time,” Smith said. “Because I was like, ‘Look, you know, now you’re living on borrowed time, act accordingly.’
“Before, it’s like, ‘I’ll figure this out, I’ve got years,’” he said. “And now it’s like, ‘Well, maybe not. Maybe you don’t have years. Maybe you need to step this up.’”
“Clerks III” arrived in theaters this week. It’s a more serious, yet still very funny version of the stories Smith told in the first two films. Both of those had followed characters inspired by Smith’s own stint behind the counter of a New Jersey convenience store as they’d aged — if not exactly grown up.
In the new film, the stakes are higher, once again inspired by Smith’s own story. The movie opens with Randal (Jeff Anderson) nearly dying of a heart attack at the Quick Stop that he and Dante (Brian O’Halloran) now own.
Fearing he’s squandered his life behind the counter and never followed his love of cinema, Randal decides to make a low-budget movie about all the experiences he’s had there.
“’Clerks’ has always brought out the poet in me for lack of a better description,” Smith said. “The Bruce Springsteen in me. It’s me doing my best work when I’m working with Dante and Randal. and here I have gone through some major life changes.
“What is the first movie except me doing a biopic — that was literally my life,” he said. “So I could still do that. I just have to give them my life now. So Randal got my heart attack, and he also got my movie, as well. I was like, this is authentic. These things happened to me.”
At the premiere held recently at TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Smith brought much of the “Clerks” family to the front of the theater before the movie began, thanking them for sticking with him over all these years.
“I love these people so much,” he said. “This is a dream of mine. Took a long time to get here, man, to make it a reality. But tonight we all get to sit back and enjoy and watch.
“Thank you to everybody standing up here,” he said. “They made my dream come true.”
