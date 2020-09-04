Fruits, like raspberries, are unique in their ability to add both flavor and nutrition to breakfasts, snacks, desserts and beyond.
With a sweet-tart flavor and eye-catching color, red raspberries are the main ingredient in these mini razz crush tarts, perfect for breakfast on the go or as an afternoon snack.
Because 1 cup of the tasty fruit includes just 80 calories and contains 6 grams of fiber while providing 28% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, it’s a nutritious way to fill up.
MINI RAZZ CRUSH TARTS
Servings: 8
For the red raspberry crush:
1 bag (12 ounces) frozen red raspberries
For the tarts:
11/2 cups red raspberry crush
11/2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 package refrigerated pie crust (two 9-inch crusts)
For the glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
2-3 tablespoons reserved raspberry juice
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Sprinkles (optional)
To make the red raspberry crush, thaw the raspberries on the countertop at room temperature for 30 minutes. Using a rolling pin, gently mash raspberries in a sealed bag.
To make the tarts, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside.
Place a strainer over a medium bowl; strain red raspberry crush 10-15 minutes, allowing raspberry juice to fall into the bowl. Reserve raspberry juice for glaze.
In a medium bowl, combine drained red raspberry crush and cornstarch; mix to combine.
Roll out both pie crusts into rectangular shapes, and cut each into eight, 21/2-by-4-inch rectangular pieces.
Place rectangular pieces on prepared baking sheet. Add 1-2 tablespoons red raspberry crush to the center of each piece, and top each with a second rectangular piece. Use a fork to crimp the edges of the dough.
Bake 10 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Remove pastries from the oven, and allow to cool completely.
To make the glaze, in a medium bowl, whisk powdered sugar, reserved raspberry juice and vanilla.
Drizzle glaze on cooled pastries, and garnish with sprinkles, if desired.