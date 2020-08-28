The end of summer can be a bittersweet time for students.
While those students who will be heading back to the classroom may look forward to seeing their friends, few want to say goodbye to the relaxing days of summer.
Parents know that getting their children back in the school day swing of things can be a challenge. And those challenges are only complicated further by the restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The following are some ways to help the transition to a new school year go smoothly — whether your child will be back in the classroom or learning remotely from home:
Introduce more structure as summer vacation winds down. The chance to unwind in a structure-free setting can benefit students at the onset of summer vacation. Many parents grapple with the notion that their children’s lives are overscheduled, and the Cleveland Clinic notes that limiting organized activities clears up downtime for kids to play and relax and spend time with their families. So it’s important that parents afford their children this downtime during summer vacation, only gradually introducing more structure as the school year draws closer. In the days before the school year is slated to begin, start waking kids up a little earlier and reintroducing bedtimes for younger children who may have been staying up later the last couple of months. This can be an effective way to begin slowly preparing youngsters for the structure of the school year.
Focus on the positive. Even kids who love school may be apprehensive about returning to their lessons. After all, summer vacation is fun. Parents can confront that apprehension by focusing on the positives of getting back into the routine of school. Emphasize the chance to see friends every day — whether virtually or in person — or participate in an activity, like art, sports or music, if their school is able to offer such programming under COVID-19 guidelines.
Let kids do some of their own back-to-school shopping. The items that constitute back-to-school supplies may have changed since parents were in school. Let kids have a say in purchases, and give them the chance to choose their own clothes. The opportunity to wear clothes that they picked themselves might make them excited for the new school year.