“My best fishing memory is about some fish I never caught.”
— Author George Orwell
I was 5 when I learned to fish. My parents bought a small cottage on a pond in southern New Hampshire that year, in 1970.
The first chance he got, my father had me, and later my two younger brothers, out fishing in our small aluminum boat. I was — and probably still am — a girly girl. But I couldn’t have loved fishing with my dad more. Baiting a hook. Casting the rod. Waiting for the bobber to submerge or the line to grow taut. And then, of course, reeling it in.
There were plenty of occasions when there was only seaweed on the other end of the line. And countless times when the fish managed to break free from the hook. But seldom was there a day I wasn’t reeling in something — be it a sunfish, perch, bass or pickerel in all sizes and the rare, unwelcome — eek! — slimy eel.
Sure, my brothers and I kept track of who caught the most fish, the biggest fish, the smallest fish and probably even the ugliest. And, sure, it mattered then (what brother wants to lose to his sister?). But 50 years later, what I remember most is that fishing was as much about spending uninterrupted (unless you count the fish) time with my father as it was about what we landed. For it was in that boat that he surreptitiously learned about what was going on in my life — from preschool to high school.
My father relished introducing all six of his grandchildren to the joy of fishing on that same pond, and now I have the pleasure of watching them carry on that same excitement for fishing in his memory.
Every day, all across the North of Boston region, boys and girls are out fishing with their parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors — proving the pursuit, from generation to generation, is something that transcends all abilities, all backgrounds and all means and can be enjoyed, and cherished, by all.
— Sonya Vartabedian, features and special projects editor