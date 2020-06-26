The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners is teaming up with the Boston Bruins and First Lady of the Commonwealth Lauren Baker for the inaugural First Lady and Blades Summer Reading Challenge.
Participating libraries will work with their communities toward their own goal and will be entered into a drawing for Bruins prizes. Goals can include a set number of minutes read, books read, pages read, number of days read, family reading time, or whatever else the library can think of!.
In Beverly, for example, kids and teens are being challenged to read for a total of 250,000 minutes.
During the summer, participating libraries work toward their goals and by Aug. 14 report their progress to the state library commissioners. All libraries that meet their goals will be entered into a drawing to receive Bruins prizes, which will include in-game experiences such as riding a Zamboni ride, high-fiving the players and sitting on the bench during pregame, as well as signed memorabilia including jerseys and pucks.
More than 4 million children, teens and adults have participated in summer reading since the state began the initiative in 2009. Studies have shown that children who read just four books over the summer do better when returning to school in the fall than children who read one book, according to the state.
The 2020 “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program is sponsored by local libraries together with the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
To learn more about summer reading programs in your community, contact your local library.