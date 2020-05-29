The Kids Corner story on fairy gardens earlier this month caught the attention of 4-year-old Aubrey Menesale, who decided to make a fairy garden of her own.
With the help of her parents, Clarice and Evan Menesale, of Danvers, Aubrey bought a fairy garden kit from Studio 17.
After painting the base and designing her garden, Aubrey found a perfect spot to set up her fairy garden in her front yard.
“We picked the front yard, because we figured lots of people would see it as they walked by during this time,” her mom says.