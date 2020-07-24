It has a funny name and only comes out at night.
And if you want to see it, you have to act fast. Because if you miss it, scientists say it won’t come back for 6,800 years.
It’s called Neowise — a newly discovered comet that’s streaking past Earth this summer.
It was discovered in March by scientists with NASA. That’s our government’s team that is responsible for all things having to do with space and the science and technology surrounding it.
They had to use a very powerful space telescope — called a Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer — which is how the comet got its peculiar name Neowise.
But now that it’s traveling near Earth, we can see it, too.
Here’s some things to know about Comet Neowise:
— Neowise is about 3 miles across.
— It is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.
— It can be seen in dark skies with little or no light just by looking with your eyes. It will look like a fuzzy star. But if you want to see its long tail, you’ll need a pair of binoculars.
For those hoping to see Comet Neowise for themselves, here’s what to do:
— Find a spot away from city lights with a clear view of the sky.
— Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper — the famous celestial kitchen utensil — in the northwest sky.
Neowise is brightest now but is expected to be visible until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system and vanishes from sight.
It takes the comet about 6,800 years to make one lap around its long, stretched-out orbit, so it won’t visit the inner solar system again for many thousands of years.
— Associated Press