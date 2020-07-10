All around the region, the sounds of bats cracking and balls landing in well-oiled mitts are being tossed through the summer air.
From the sandlots to Little League fields to major league stadiums, America’s pastime is back in action.
Sure, the baseball season may be shortened this year, and a trip to the ballpark — whether to play or to watch — will no doubt be different clad in a mask and keeping socially distant from your fellow fan or opponent.
But for many, the love of the game never fades. And baseball — however it’s played or enjoyed — will always be a big part of summer.
To get you back focused on the game and ready to play or take in the action, here are some books that pitch baseball themes on their pages:
“Baseball Is ...” by Louise Borden, illustrated by Raúl Colón: Don’t wait for opening day to start your baseball season! “Baseball Is ...” revels in the fun of this all-American game and is perfect for the stats-counting super fan and the brand-new Little Leaguer. Recommended for ages 7-10.
“Dino-Baseball” by Lisa Wheeler, illustrations by Barry Gott: When the plant-eating Green Sox face the meat-eating Rib-Eye Reds, baseball will never be the same. Will this game need extra innings, or will Apatosaur save the day? Recommended for ages 5-9.
“She Loved Baseball: The Effa Manley Story” by Audrey Vernick, illustrated by Don Tate: This nonfiction picture book highlights Effa Manley from her childhood in Philadelphia to her groundbreaking role as business manager and owner of the Newark Eagles and eventually to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Recommended for ages 4-6.
“Baseball Trivia” by Brian Howell: Test your knowledge about the national pastime in this question-and-answer formatted book full of facts, informative sidebars, a trivia quiz, a glossary and further resources. Recommended for ages 8-11.
“Baseball Great” by Tim Green: All 12-year-old Josh wants to do is play baseball, but when his father, a minor league pitcher, signs him up for a youth championship team, Josh finds himself embroiled in a situation with potentially illegal consequences. Recommended for ages 8-12.
“The Missing Baseball” by Mike Lupica, illustrated by Chris Danger: Eight-year-old twins Zach and Zoe follow clues to find Zach’s missing baseball, signed by his favorite major league player, while competing in Spirit Week events at school. Recommended for ages 6-9.
“My First Book of Baseball” by Beth Bulger and Mark Bechtel, illustrated by Bill Hinds: This second Rookie Book from Sports Illustrated Kids coaches young kids through the game of baseball with a visual retelling of an actual Major League Baseball game — from the first pitch to the game-winning hit. Strikes, outs, steals, foul balls, home runs and more are all explained using a mix of Sports Illustrated photography, simple text and a glossary of essential baseball terms and phrases. Recommended for ages 4-6.
“Scholastic Ultimate Guide to Baseball” by James Buckley Jr.: A comprehensive guide to baseball that provides information on the game’s rules, history, teams, plays, greatest and worst moments, records, favorite players and other topics. Recommended for ages 9-12.
“Heroes of Baseball: The Men Who Made it America’s Favorite Game” by Robert Lipsyte: Meet the men who were and remain the heroes of baseball — who did more than hit home runs or pitch perfect games. They changed the way our society perceives itself and the goals we set for ourselves and our nation. Recommended for ages 8-12.
“Waiting for Pumpsie” by Barry Wittenstein, illustrated by London Ladd: In 1959, Bernard is a young Red Sox fan, troubled by the lack of Black players in Major League Baseball, especially as there are none at all on his favorite team — but change is coming in the form of a rookie named Pumpsie Green. Recommended for ages 5-8.
“Wally the Green Monster’s Journey Through Time: Fenway Park’s Incredible First Century” by Dustin Pedroia, illustrated by Gabhor Utomo: Join Wally to learn why his home is America’s most beloved ballpark and enjoy some of the most important, memorable and interesting highlights of Fenway Park’s history. Recommended up to age 12.
“There Goes Ted Williams: The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived” by Matt Tavares: This lively picture-book biography of Ted Williams chronicles the ordinary kid who wanted one thing — to hit a baseball better than anyone else. The story of Teddy Ballgame is the story of an American hero. Recommended for ages 6-9.
YOUR MOST FAVORITE RED SOX PLAYER EVER
The Kids Corner loves baseball and Boston’s beloved Red Sox. We bet you do, too. Tell us who your favorite Red Sox player is — now or from the past — and why. We’ll print some of your answers on an upcoming Kids Corner page. Feel free to include a photo that shows you playing baseball, too.
EMAIL YOUR SUBMISSIONS to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com or mail them to the Kids Corner page, care of The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Don’t forget to include your name, age, hometown and parents’ names.