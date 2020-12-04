It’s three weeks until Christmas, and Santa is finalizing his naughty and nice lists while the elves are busy filling requests in their workshop.
If you haven’t sent your letter to Santa yet, it’s time to get writing.
Before you start listing all the presents you want this year, it’s important to tell Santa a little bit about yourself and your family. With all the kids in the world, sometimes Santa needs a little help remembering. Be sure to also remind Santa about how you’ve been good and nice all year long — except for maybe a couple of little mistakes along the way.
Don’t forget to ask Santa how his year has been and ask about Mrs. Claus and Rudolph and his team of reindeer, too. Remember, Santa likes boys and girls who are kind and thoughtful.
Then, politely ask Santa for the presents you’re hoping to find under the tree Christmas morning. Understand that Santa is busy, so keep the list brief, making sure to focus on the things you want most. Santa likes when you think of others, so share some ideas of what he also can bring to those in your family or ways he might be able to help out someone you know who might be sick or in need or who has been extra special this year.
Thank Santa in advance for his generosity. After all, Santa gets more than 1 million letters from American boys and girls every year and you want to make sure your name lands on his nice list.
Write and mail the letter as early as possible, as things tend to get really busy at the North Pole as Christmas nears. Letters can be mailed to Santa, in care of North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
Parents or other adults can help send off your letter to Santa and maybe even assist with getting a reply back from the jolly old elf. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing the letters by Dec. 7 to ensure a letter from the North Pole in return. For all the details, visit https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/letters-from-santa.htm.
USPS Operation Santa also helps fulfill some of children’s Christmas wishes. Those letters should be addressed to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Adults who would like to learn more about Operation Santa can visit https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/operation-santa.htm. Those who want to help the USPS with the initiative can check out uspsoperationsanta.com.
Send us your Santa letters
North of Boston Media Group would love to share some of your letters to Santa with our readers. Forward a copy or scan of your letter to Kids Corner editor Sonya Vartabedian by email at svartabedian@northofboston.com or by mail to The Eagle-Tribune, in care of Sonya Vartabedian, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Please include your name, age, hometown, school and grade, and parents’ names, too. Feel free to also include a photo of yourself as well; holiday photos are especially welcome. We’ll be publishing the submissions on our Kids Corner page this month.