“Make your bed.”
“Clean up your toys.”
“Take out the garbage.”
Children everywhere hear these phrases and others from their parents.
It’s not unusual for kids to want to put off doing their chores. But chores can help youngsters grow up into well-rounded, responsible and knowledgeable adults.
By taking on chores, kids can feel like an integral part of the family and develop a work ethic that helps them become happy and successful later in life.
Many kids can manage the most common household chores when they reach certain ages. Here are some tips to help make chores a part of a regular routine.
Even young kids can do chores
The family resource Focus on the Family says that children as young as 2 or 3 can start to help with chores. Helping make the bed or picking up toys can be a great place to begin. Children can get dressed with minimal help from parents or choose daily outfits as they reach school age. Children can help with cleaning, laundry and other tasks by the time they reach middle school.
Patience, not perfection
Sure, kids may not be as good at a chore as an adult or be able to follow rigid directions. And that’s OK. For kids to learn from a task and be encouraged to continue, they need their parents to be a little more flexible when judging them on how they perform. Yelling that a finished job wasn’t up to snuff may set youngsters up for failure, leading them to throw in the towel before they’ve had a chance to succeed.
Praise, please
Everyone responds well to praise, kids included. Parents are reminded to be positive as their kids are performing their chores and be at the ready to reward their good behavior. The goal, especially for young children, is to build positive momentum.
Stick to a schedule
We all work better on a schedule. Chores should be a regular part of kids’ weekly activities. Offer a reminder of their assigned tasks at the beginning of the week, and eventually, they will take responsibility all on their own.
Hold kids to the task
It’s easy to spoil children by giving in to everything they desire and not expecting enough of them in return. To ensure children can function independently in the outside world, parents can start by instilling a sense of accountability in their youngsters. Chores can help do just that.