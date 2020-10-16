It’s a day for playing pranks, donning costumes, carving pumpkins and oh, lots and lots of candy!
But Halloween isn’t just one day anymore. Lucky for us, it’s a season enjoyed all month long.
And we want to see how you’re celebrating.
Send us photos of your amazing carved pumpkins.
Share your scariest — or silliest — scarecrows with us.
Show us your Halloween decorations — from the frightful to the playful.
Give us a sneak preview of the awesome costume you’ll be wearing come Oct. 31.
And don’t forget Fluffy and Fido, too. We’d love to catch a glimpse of your pets in costume, as well.
Don’t delay. The cauldron is waiting for boys and girls who don’t follow the rules.
Just kidding! But for all those who play along, we’ll try to feature as many photos as we can throughout the month of October on the Kids Corner page and post them online, too.
Email your Halloween costume, pumpkin, scarecrow and decorating photos (high-resolution jpg images, please) to Kids Corner page editor Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or mail them to the Kids Corner, care of The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Please include the names of all children and their ages, hometowns, and parents’ names, too. Feel free to forgo the masks for the photo ops.
Now, go get your spook on!
— Sonya Vartabedian, editor