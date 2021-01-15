Children can learn about the importance of giving back at an early age. Youngsters who become accustomed to volunteering and supporting charities may be more inclined to continue doing so as they get older.
Parents magazine reports that the number of parents with young children who are volunteering and getting involved has increased in recent years. As family schedules continue to be busy, charitable work done as a family unit can be an ideal way to spend time together and engage in activities for the greater good.
Today, many use Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a chance to make a difference in their own way. Kids can get involved in giving back, too, by volunteering their time or doing a good deed.
While the current restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic make it more challenging to take on volunteer work, youngsters can consider donating an item of their own — clothes that no longer fit, for example, or a toy or book they no longer use — to someone in need.
Kids can also write a letter or send a card to someone serving in the military or living in a nursing home or help out an elderly neighbor or loved one who is alone with a socially distanced task.
Here are some other ideas to consider when COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift. Quite often, children are forward thinkers and innovators and may have their own unique ideas in regard to volunteering or charitable work, too.
Donate food. Children can easily gather food to donate to a food pantry in the area. Set aside a bag to donate, and pick one item for the donation bin each time the family visits the supermarket. When the bag is full, deliver it to an organization in need. Children also may work with their schools to have a collection box on campus and encourage other families to donate.
Participate in a “walk” or “run.” Walks or runs for a cause are popular events in which participants solicit pledges tied to their performances. While these are traditionally group efforts, COVID-19 may change the way future walks are organized. Participants may be able to do a walk or run on their own and still raise funds for local charities.
Be a buddy. Children can be paired up with a senior at a nursing home, a child at a children’s hospital, or even a kid who is new to the neighborhood and hasn’t yet made school friends. Companionship can be a great gift.
Get involved in a cleanup campaign. Picking up litter from parks, beaches, streets and even around school grounds can be a great foray into volunteer work. Go beyond just removing trash. Organize a planting event or remove brush and weeds, as well.
Collect funds. Children can learn the joy of charitable giving by starting small. Keep a change collection jar at home, and toss in change from shopping excursions or coins they may find while out and about in the community. When the jar is filled, cash in the coins and donate to a charity of your child’s choosing.