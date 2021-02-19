Animator Craig McCracken, who gave the world “The Powerpuff Girls,” “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” and “Wander Over Yonder,” has a new cartoon series, “Kid Cosmic,” which premiered this month on Netflix.
Set on a thinly populated stretch of American desert — there’s a diner, a motel, a junkyard — it concerns a kid, called only the Kid, who comes across some powerful stones dropped by an alien on the lam. While they confer powers on the bearer, they also bring in their wake a host of unfriendly ETs trying to get their hands, claws, etc. on them.
Haphazardly, an unlikely team of heroes comes together: the Kid; Jo, a waitress; Rosa, a toddler; Papa G, the Kid’s grandfather; and Tuna Sandwich, a cat. Tom Kenny, the narrator and Mayor on “Powerpuff,” plays Chuck, an extraterrestrial enemy kept close.
“‘Kid Cosmic’ is an amalgam of a lot of things I’ve done,” McCracken said. “It’s got superheroes like ‘Powerpuff,’ it’s got science fiction like ‘Wander Over Yonder,’ it’s an odd assemblage of misfit characters like ‘Foster’s’ — it’s sort of all the things I like in one thing.”
Along with friend and sometimes collaborator Genndy Tartakovsky, McCracken was at the forefront of a second wave of innovative, creator-driven television animation. With “The Powerpuff Girls,” which ran from 1998 to 2005 on Cartoon Network under McCracken’s watch (it was rebooted in 2016 without him), he hit a sweet spot that combined action, humor, historical allusiveness and multigenerational appeal.
“Kid Cosmic” strikes those same notes in a completely different way, with a more naturalistic, highly detailed look and a serialized approach to storytelling. Its first season has as much to do with a live-action miniseries like “Stranger Things” as it does with anything we’ve seen in cartoon form.
“The main idea is that the Kid grew up in this junkyard with his grandpa, and a lot of that stuff he has is just stuff his grandpa had around; he’s kind of a poor kid, and he’s made the best of a bad situation,” McCracken said. “His grandpa collects junk, and so there’s old video games, old comics, old records, and Kid has just kind of consumed all this media from different eras. Even his bike is made out of parts of other bikes.”
Like McCracken’s other series, goodness remains a recurring theme in “Kid Cosmic.”
“I like positivity, I like kindness, I like that hippie-dippy type of a guy,” he said. “I didn’t want to make a show about violence, and I didn’t want to make a show about if somebody’s different from you and you label them a bad guy, just beat them up and you win. The theme of the show was ‘Heroes help, not hurt.’ Even Papa G says, ‘Evil’s just a cry from a heart that’s hurting.’
“I believe those things. I believe that there are reasons people become evil — there’s always something broken deep down — and that you can try to help people,” he said. “And that’s what being a hero’s really all about. It’s not about just being the cool fighter. And I wanted the Kid to learn that.”