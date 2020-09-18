Start the day off right with this breakfast recipe from Allison Lehane, a home cook from Newbury who teaches cooking classes to both children and adults through Nourishing the North Shore.
This granola is also great as a snack, in yogurt parfaits, sprinkled on smoothie bowls, or on pancakes and waffles.
Kids, you can do most of the work for this yourself, but ask your parents to help when it comes to using the oven.
‘WHOLE MADE’ FRUIT AND NUT GRANOLA
Makes approximately 6 cups
4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 1/2 cups raw cashews
1/2 cup pumpkin or sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
1/2 cup melted coconut oil, cooled
1/2 cup pure maple syrup or honey
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup shredded sweetened coconut
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup dried apricots or golden raisins
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the oats, nuts, seeds, salt and cinnamon. Stir to blend. Add the unsweetened coconut flakes. Pour in the oil, maple syrup or honey, and vanilla. Mix well, until every oat, nut and seed is lightly coated.
Pour the granola onto your prepared baking sheet, and use a large spoon to spread it out in an even layer.
Bake until lightly golden, about 20-25 minutes, stirring and adding sweetened coconut after 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven, and immediately sprinkle on dried fruit. Stir, and allow to cool for 30 minutes or longer.