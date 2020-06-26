Looking for something new to engage a young reader? Check out this year’s nominees for the Massachusetts Children’s Book Award.
Sponsored by Salem State University, the annual award honors books that promote reading for pleasure among students in grades four through six.
This year’s winner — “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander — tells the story of the Bell twins, who are stars on the basketball court and comrades in life. While there are some differences — Josh shaves his head and Jordan loves his locks — both twins adhere to the Bell basketball rules: In this game of life, your family is the court, and the ball is your heart.
A middle-grade novel, “The Crossover” is the past winner of the Newbery Medal and other awards.
The Massachusetts Children’s Book Award Program was founded by Dr. Helen Constant in 1975 to encourage children in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades to read great books. The winning title is chosen by students in those grades, who are given a “master list” of book titles. Children are eligible to vote if they have read, or have heard read aloud, at least five of the books on the list.
Here are the other nominees for the 2020 Massachusetts Children’s Book Award:
- “Abigail Adams, Pirate of the Caribbean,” by Steve Sheinkin
- “The Book of Boy,” by Catherine Gilbert Murdock
- “The Boy, the Bird & the Coffin Maker,” by Matilda Woods
- “Checked,” by Cynthia Kadohata
- “Dragons in a Bag,” by Zetta Elliot
- “The End of the Wild,” by Nicole Helget
- “Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret,” by Trudi Trueit
- “Finding Langston,” by Lesa Cline-Ransome
- “Front Desk,” by Kelly Yang
- “Guts,” by Raina Telgemeier
- “I Survived ... the Great Molasses Flood, 1919” by Lauren Tarshis
- “The Journey of Little Charlie,” by Christopher Paul Curtis
- “Lifeboat 12,” by Susan Hood
- “The Night Diary,” by Veera Hiranandani
- “Pie in the Sky,” by Remy Lai
- “Sal and Gabi Break the Universe,” by Carlos Hernandez
- “She Dared: Bethany Hamilton,” by Jenni L. Walsh
- “The Sky at Our Feet,” by Nadia Hashimi
- “Song for a Whale,” by Lynne Kelly
- “Stargazing,” by Jen Wang
- “The Thrifty Guide to The American Revolution,” by Jonathan W. Stokes
- “The Truth as Told,” by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor
- “Unbound,” by Ann E. Burg
- “The Unsung Hero of Birdsong USA,” by Brenda Woods
- “You Don’t Know Everything, Jilly P!” by Alex Gino
Reading a good book? Tell us about it. Share your summer reads with the Kids Corner page by emailing Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com. Don’t forget to include your name, age and hometown, too.